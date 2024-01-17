Budget 2024: Long term capital gains tax and the holding period for different assets – explained
On redemption of shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, long term capital gains tax is levied at 10 percent when they are sold after holding for over 12 months, and total gains amount to over ₹one lakh in a year.
While everyone is keenly awaiting the interim Budget 2024, there is an array of expectations around personal income tax which include provisions relating to exemptions, rebates and long-term capital gains, or LTCG. There is some chatter around the unification of capital gains tax for all financial assets such as equity and debt, but we must wait until Feb 1 before we can put these speculations to rest.