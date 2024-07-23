Budget 2024: LTCG has gone up or down? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says this…

The Budget 2024 raises taxes on capital gains, increasing STCG to 20% and LTCG to 12.5%. Finance Minister aims to simplify taxation and encourage market investment, aligning with long-term wealth creation

Sangeeta Ojha
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post Budget press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi,
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post Budget press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised taxes on capital gains from equity investments. As per the Budget 2024 announcements, the government plans to levy a 20% tax on financial assets held for less than 12 months, up from 15%. It also increased the tax on long-term capital gains to 12.5% from 10% on all financial and non-financial assets.

Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

In a post-budget press conference on the 12.5% tax on long-term capital gains, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "...We wanted to simplify the approach to taxation - also for the capital gains. Second, if anything, the average taxation has come down when we say it is 12.5%. We have worked out for each of the different asset classes...The point that we brought it down from below the average to 12.5% encourages market investment..."

 

She added that earlier, it was 20% with indexation; now, it's 12.5% with indexation.

Budget 2024 Live Updates

On capital gains tax in the new tax regime, Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director, AQUILAW, says, "The Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax will rise from 10% to 12.5%, and the Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) tax on certain assets will increase from 15% to 20%. Short-term gains on certain financial assets shall henceforth attract a tax rate of 20%, while that on all other financial assets and all non-financial assets shall continue to attract the applicable tax rate. The exemption limit of capital gains on certain financial assets has been increased to 1.25 lakh annually. In addition, Sitharaman also announced a hike in STT (securities transaction tax) on F&O (futures and options) securities by 0.02% and 0.1% to discourage retail investors from trading in the risky market segment.

Also Read | Income tax slabs Budget 2024: No changes in old tax regime

The widening gap between STCG and LTCG rates clearly encourages longer-term holdings, which aligns with our view of creating sustainable wealth. This move is also a step towards standardising taxation across various asset classes, potentially simplifying the investment decision-making process for many," he added.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2024: LTCG has gone up or down? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says this…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue