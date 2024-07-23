Budget 2024: New income tax regime vs old current old tax slab rates compared

Income Tax Budget 2024: The FM has given some relief to taxpayers by hiking tax slabs for personal income tax. The new tax slab will now have nil tax up to an income of 3 lakh, like the previous year

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated23 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Income Tax Budget 2024: Sitharaman said income of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime.
Income Tax Budget 2024: Sitharaman said income of up to ₹3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime.

New income tax vs. old income tax slabs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Narendra Modi 3.0 government's first budget on July 23. In sops for the middle class, FM hiked the standard deduction by 50 per cent to 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money for the salaried class. The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024 (Assessment Year 2025-26).

Sitharaman said income of up to 3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime.

As per the proposal, a 5 per cent tax will be levied on income between 3-7 lakh, 10 per cent between 7-10 lakh, 15 per cent for 10-12 lakh.

However, 20 per cent tax will continue to be levied on income between 12-15 lakh and 30 per cent for income above 15 lakh.

Under the existing new I-T regime, a 5 per cent tax is levied on income between 3-6 lakh, 10 per cent for income between 6-9 lakh.

Income between 9-12 lakh and 12-15 lakh is subject to 15 per cent and 20 per cent tax, respectively. A 30 per cent I-T would be applicable on income above 15 lakh.

However there were no changes announced for the old income tax regime

Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

Budget 2024: New regime tax slabs

0- 3 lakh - Nil;

3-7 lakh - 5% ;

7-10 lakh - 10% ;

10-12 lakh - 15%;

12-15 lakh - 20%; and

Above 15 lakh - 30%

Budget 2024 Live Updates

Budget 2024: Old regime tax slabs

1) Income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime.

2) Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent under the old tax regime.

3) Personal income from 5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime

4) Under the old regime, personal income above 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

.

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2024: New income tax regime vs old current old tax slab rates compared

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    295.70
    01:50 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -16.9 (-5.41%)

    Tata Steel

    158.00
    01:50 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -2.35 (-1.47%)

    Tata Power

    412.95
    01:50 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.3 (-2.66%)

    Vedanta

    429.65
    01:50 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -19.2 (-4.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India

    6,844.15
    01:48 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    601.1 (9.63%)

    Borosil Renewables

    523.70
    01:48 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    44.8 (9.35%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,420.00
    01:48 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    157.95 (6.98%)

    Angel Broking

    2,245.00
    01:48 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    127.65 (6.03%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue