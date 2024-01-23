New Tax Regime: Should one continue to invest in tax saving instruments such as PF, PPF, LIC?
As the tax benefit is now foregone for an individual opting for new tax regime, he/she needs to evaluate afresh investment decision based on three fundamental principles of safety , liquidity and return.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced an alternate new tax regime in Union Budget 2020-21 which provided for lower tax rates for individuals compared to tax rates under the old tax regime. However, it comes with the condition that a taxpayer has to forego several deductions and rebates available under the old tax regime.