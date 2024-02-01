When it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class looks forward to is the income tax rebate. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February 2024, kept the tax slab rates unchanged for both new and old income tax regimes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New regime tax slabs No tax would be levied for income up to ₹3 lakh

-Income between ₹3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent (tax rebate under Section 87A is available) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Income between ₹6-9 lakh would be taxed at 10 per cent (tax rebate under Section 87A on income up to ₹7 lakh is available)

-Income between ₹9-12 lakh at 15 per cent

-Income between ₹12-15 lakh at 20 per cent {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Income of ₹15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The tax rates in the new tax regime are the same for all categories of Individuals, i.e. Individuals, Senior citizens, and Super senior citizens.

Also Read: Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates Old regime tax slabs 1) Income up to ₹2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Income between ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old tax regime.

3) Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime

4) Under the old regime personal income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is up to ₹3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 years but less than 80 years, and up to ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80 years.

The middle class was eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo.

The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!