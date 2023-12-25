Budget 2024: No key announcement expected, says Santosh Singh of Motilal Oswal AMC
He says the upward trajectory has been driven by a multitude of factors which include higher economic growth, clarity on political situation and the end of rate hike cycle by the Fed. While sharing his future outlook, he says the capital goods will continue to perform well in the next year.
Since this is the last Budget before general elections, Santosh Singh, fund manager of Motilal Oswal AMC, doesn't anticipate a multitude of significant announcements to be made.
