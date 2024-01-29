Budget 2024: No major tax announcements are expected, says Akhil Chandna of Grant Thornton Bharat
It is unlikely that the government would propose any increase in exemption limit under section 80C would be considered under the old tax regime.
Budget 2024: The government is expected to extend the timeline for filing a revised tax return by individual taxpayers where foreign income and taxes are also required to be reported in the tax return, says Akhil Chandna, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.
