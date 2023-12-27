Budget 2024: No populist measures expected, says Seemant Shukla of JM Financial
JM Financial AMC’s chief business officer shares his views on the forthcoming Budget, top performing sectors of 2023, popularity of SIP route for mutual fund investment, and last but not the least — key investing advice for retail investors.
Going by the past trends, no populist measures are expected in the upcoming Budget. It would — in all likelihood — be pragmatic while there could be some extra push to infrastructure, says Seemant Shukla, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of JM Financial Asset Management.
