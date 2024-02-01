Budget 2024: Old vs New income tax regime, who should opt for what and why?
Budget 2024: No tax rebates were announced in the Interim Budget, leaving the Indian middle class disappointed
As expected, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not offer any rebate related to income tax. Indian middle class has no reason to cheer as there were no tax sops announced in Interim Bidget 2024. "Keeping with the convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct taxes and indirect taxes including import duties," Sitharaman said while presenting a vote on account or an interim Budget for 2024-25.