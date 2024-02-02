Budget 2024: One crore taxpayers to get relief with the withdrawal of outstanding tax demands
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Interim Budget that the government will withdraw all outstanding disputed tax demands up to a specified amount and pertaining to a specified period, benefiting about one crore taxpayers.
In the case of some taxpayers, their income tax disputes have been going on for years. As a result, their tax refunds also get stuck due to the pending demand from the previous years. If you are also one of the taxpayers with an outstanding disputed tax demand, there is good news for you in Budget 2024.