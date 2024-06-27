How Budget can unlock potentials in non-life insurance

Due to government schemes, rising income levels and growing urbanization, owning a home may have become easier than before, but protecting it from damages remains an area of concern. More than 84% of low and middle-income categories and over 77% from coastal regions and tier II and III cities do not have property insurance. At the same time, courtesy climate change, the number of natural calamities has only been on the rise, resulting in frequent earthquakes, floods, drought, and wildfires, among others.