Budget 2024: How tax-free retail funds will benefit NRIs
Summary
- Retail schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) set up in GIFT City will now enjoy tax exemptions like category III AIFs, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget 2024 speech
MUMBAI : Shortly after the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget 2024 on 23 July, executives of a foreign investors-backed asset management company rushed to New Delhi to seek clarification on a key issue: Can foreigners invest in India through a mutual fund-like structure with zero tax?