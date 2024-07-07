Three ways Budget 2024 can put more money in aam aadmi's pocket
Summary
- Investors across age groups are investing in instruments that could carry much higher risk than they understand. A few tax nudges can go a long way in getting investors to move in the right direction
NEW DELHI : Citizens always eagerly wait for the budget in the hope of getting more tax benefits. While the clamour for tax deductions grows, one aspect that is worrisome is the retail participation in high-risk investments like derivatives, intraday trading and high-fixed-return schemes.