Three ways Budget 2024 can put more money in aam aadmi's pocket

Planning for retirement is the top financial concern for all Indians, and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a great instrument that can be used to build the retirement corpus and post-retirement pension. However, discrepancies exist in tax benefits for the salaried and the self-employed. While the salaried get the benefit of a tax deduction on corporate contributions under Section 80 CCD(2) in the old and new tax regimes, the self-employed get deductions only under the old tax regime under Section 80CCD(1B). This is unfair to them. To balance this disparity, the contributions by individuals to the NPS under Section 80CCD(1B) should be allowed as a deduction in the new tax regime as well.