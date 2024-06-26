Budget 2024: Expectations for tax sops under old regime run high

“The tax structure should encourage deductions for investments rather than promoting an alternate tax regime for individuals without such deductions as seen under the new tax regime," said Neeraj Agarwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen India. “While lower tax rates may marginally alleviate some burden on taxpayers, the focus should be on providing adequate deductions that encourage investments and do not feel penalising. This approach would not only foster a culture of saving and investing but also ensure that individuals feel supported in their financial planning," he added.