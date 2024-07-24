Budget 2024: Taxpayers can re-assess income tax file beyond 3 years, and till 5 years, IF… FM revises time limit

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revised income tax re-assessment provisions. Income tax files can be reopened after three years fro the end of the assessment year if the income which is not disclosed during filing returns is 50 lakh or more.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published24 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revises tax re-assessment provisions.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revises tax re-assessment provisions.(Hindustan Times)

 

With the concerns of the period of reassessment and reopening of income tax file, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in budget 2024 has simplified such provisions.

Sitharaman has suggested that an income tax assessment window can be reopened beyond three years from the end of the assessment year if the income which is not disclosed during filing returns is 50 lakh or more. The government has also introduced a limit of opening the re-assessment of income tax file for up to a maximum period of five years from the end of the assessment year.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024 Highlights: Want to simplify approach to taxation’, says FM

In her budget speech finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ,“I propose to thoroughly simplify the provisions for reopening and reassessment. An assessment hereinafter can be reopened beyond three years from the end of the assessment year only if the escaped income is 50 lakh or more, up to a maximum period of five years from the end of the assessment year.”

 

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: New tax slabs in effect for FY2025

The finance minister has also revised the time limit in search cases to six years from ten years previously. This aims to lower uncertainties and disputes.

“Even in search cases, a time limit of six years before the year of search, as against the existing time limit of ten years, is proposed. This will reduce tax-uncertainty and disputes,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

 

 

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: New tax slabs, standard deduction, other details

In a move to reduce tax litigation and disputes, the finance minister has proposed to simplify the Income Tax Act,1961 to make it concise and easy to read. According to the finance minister, the simplification of the Income Tax Act,1961, will provide tax certainty to taxpayers and will reduce the demand for litigation. The proposed changes to the Act will be completed in six months.

Additionally, finance minister has also changed income tax slabs and revised the limit for standard deduction to 75,000 from 50,000.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST
