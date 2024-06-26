Budget 2024: Why is it opportune for FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hike Section 80C deduction ceiling for income taxpayers?
Budget 2024: Personal Finance experts believe Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should hike the 80C deduction ceiling while presenting the first Union Budget of Modi 3.0 govt
Budget 2024: Many taxpayers choose Section 80C to save tax on their income. However, this benefit is only available to those who opt for the old tax regime. Those who choose the new tax regime are not eligible for this deduction. Section 80C provides income tax benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh to salaried individuals for investing in income tax saving instruments like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), five-year fixed deposit (FD), ELSS, National Savings Certificate, etc. Personal Finance experts believe Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should hike the 80C deduction ceiling while presenting the first Union Budget of Modi 3.0 govt.