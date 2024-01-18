Budget 2024: Why there is an urgent need to hike Section 80C deduction ceiling for income tax benefits
Budget 2024: Experts believe there is an urgent need to hike the 80C deduction ceiling as many working people heavily rely on it for tax deductions
Budget 2024: Section 80C provides income tax benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh to salaried individuals for investing in income tax saving instruments like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), five-year fixed deposit (FD), ELSS, National Savings Certificate, etc. Both individuals and HUFs are eligible for income tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Experts believe that there is an urgent need to hike the 80C deduction ceiling.