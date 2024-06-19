Budget 2024: Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increase income tax exemption limit?
Budget 2024 may bring income tax rate cuts and raise the income threshold to ₹5 lakh, as per various media reports. Economic conditions, government priorities, revenue, and politics influence tax policy change
Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman's Budget 2024 has raised many expectations since this is the start of the third term for the Modi Government. Reuters reported that the upcoming first full-fledged Budget 2024 of Modi 3.0 is expected to relieve taxpayers, as the government considers reducing income tax rates for specific groups of individuals. The report also indicates that the government is considering lowering income tax rates for individuals earning annual incomes of ₹10 lakh.