Income Tax Budget 2024: Now you can’t show rental income under ’gains of business’ head to evade tax. Why it matters

Budget 2024: Many landlords tend to show their rental income wrongly under ‘profits and gains of business and profession’ instead of ‘income from house property’. Now, the government has tweaked rules to prevent this tax avoidance.

MintGenie Team
Published23 Jul 2024, 08:59 PM IST
The income under the house property head will rise if the taxpayer has so far been declaring it under the head ‘business/profession’.
The income under the house property head will rise if the taxpayer has so far been declaring it under the head ‘business/profession’.

Your income from letting out of a house or part of your house will henceforth not be charged under the head ‘profits and gains of business or profession’. Instead, it will be chargeable only under the head ‘income from house property’. The government announced this change in tax regulation in the Union Budget 2024

It is proposed that income from letting out of a house or part of the house by the owner, shall not be charged under the head ‘profits and gains of business or profession’ and will be chargeable to tax under the head ‘income from house property’ only, reads the Budget document’s Annexure to Part B.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: New tax slabs, standard deduction, other details

Income under house property

Many landlords tend to show their income from rentals under the wrong head ‘business and profession’ instead of house property only. Stopping this practice is one of the initiatives that the government has taken to plug the tax loophole.

As a result of this tweak, the income under the house property head will rise if the taxpayer has so far been declaring it under the head ‘business/profession’.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a 2.2 lakh crore boost for urban housing. Under PM Awas Yojana, three crore additional houses will be built in rural and urban areas in the country. 

Also Read | No indexation benefit for property sales; new LTCG rate fixed at 12.5%

A number of other initiatives are being taken to check tax avoidance. One involves a higher securities transaction tax on futures and options, while another involves the transfer of capital assets.

The Budget 2024 also proposed that the transfer of a capital asset, under a gift or will or an irrevocable trust, by an organisation will be regarded as transfer for the purpose of calculating capital gain.

Likewise, there are some other anti-avoidance moves which include TDS on payment to a partner.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 08:59 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Budget 2024: Now you can’t show rental income under ’gains of business’ head to evade tax. Why it matters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue