All personal finance updates from Budget 2025

  • Budget 2025-26 brings major tax relief, raising the tax-free income threshold and easing TDS and TCS norms. Key updates also include new exemptions for savings withdrawals and clarity on NPS Vatsalya contributions.

Aprajita Sharma
Published1 Feb 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sansad TV)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26 on 1 February, introducing a series of measures aimed at easing taxpayers’ burden. Here’s a breakdown of the key changes:

No tax on income up to 12 lakh

In a major relief for taxpayers, the Union Budget has proposed raising the tax-free income threshold to 12 lakh, up from 7 lakh. For salaried individuals, factoring in the 75,000 standard deduction, income up to 12.75 lakh will now be tax-free. However, capital gains remain separately taxed under short-term and long-term tax slabs.

TDS and TCS reforms

The Budget provides relief for senior citizens relying on interest income, doubling the TDS (tax deducted at source) exemption limit from 50,000 to 1 lakh per year on bank deposits.

For rental income, no TDS will be deducted on earnings up to 6 lakh, up from 2.4 lakh. Similarly, shareholders will see no TDS on dividend income up to 10,000, raised from 5,000.

In international transactions, the TCS exemption limit under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been raised to 10 lakh from 7 lakh. Additionally, no TCS (tax collected at source) will apply on education-related remittances if funded by an approved education loan.

Other key updates

National Savings Scheme (NSS) withdrawals made on or after 29 August 2024, will be tax-exempt for amounts previously eligible for deductions.

NPS Vatsalya contributions—a pension scheme for children—are now officially eligible for tax deductions under Section 80CCD of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Self-occupied property tax relief has been expanded—taxpayers can now claim nil annual value for up to two properties without additional conditions.

Budget 2025-26 has extended the time limit to file updated tax returns from 24 months to 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 03:22 PM IST
