The Union Budget 2025 is just around the corner, and taxpayers are keeping a close watch. Over the years, the middle class has shouldered a big part of the tax burden, with individual tax collections doubling from ₹4.8 lakh crore in FY21 to ₹10.4 lakh crore in FY24. This year, many are hoping for much-needed relief. Here’s why this budget is special and what people are expecting.
For many, the current tax system feels outdated. Right now, income above ₹15 lakh is taxed at 30%, and this threshold hasn’t changed for years.
Taxpayers are hoping for a new, fairer structure like:
This change would make a big difference. For example, someone earning ₹25 lakh a year could save over ₹1.5 lakh in taxes under this new structure compared to the current one. It’s a step that could give middle-class taxpayers some breathing room.
Many taxpayers feel that current deduction limits no longer match the rising cost of living. Here’s what’s expected:
These changes could put more money back in people’s pockets and encourage long-term financial planning.
Senior citizens often have unique financial needs, and this year’s budget is expected to provide them with additional support. Higher exemption limits and bigger tax benefits for healthcare and savings are on the cards.
This year, the government is also expected to focus on specific industries to drive growth:
Filing taxes can feel like a headache, especially with the current TDS system that has too many slabs and rates. The budget might simplify this by cutting down the number of TDS categories, making it easier for everyone to comply.
Budget 2025 is more than just numbers on a page—it’s about making life easier for taxpayers while supporting economic growth. The middle class, in particular, is looking forward to changes that could reduce their tax burden and increase savings.
If the government delivers on these expectations, this budget could bring meaningful changes to people’s lives, making it easier to save, spend, and plan for the future. This year, the focus isn’t just on what taxpayers owe—it’s on how the system can work better for everyone.
Chakravarthy V., Cofounder & Executive Director, Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt. Ltd.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.