As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares for Budget 2025 announcements, several anticipated income tax reforms may impact salaried people. The upcoming budget may include reforms to aid taxpayers, especially amid rising inflation. In a telephone conversation with Mint, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain listed five crucial tax changes, salaried individuals can expect from Modi 3.0 government's second budget.

5 income tax changes that you can expect in Budget 2025 1)Income tax slab rate The government may further promote the new tax regime by offering additional benefits to make it more attractive to taxpayers.

There is talk that the government may change the income tax slab under the new tax system. "To make the regime more progressive and more in line with the state of the economy, it is suggested that the 30% tax rate be applied to income levels above ₹20 lakh, keeping in view the inflation", said tax expert Balwant Jain.

Current tax slabs under the new income tax regime ₹ 0- ₹ 3 lakh - Nil: If your annual income is between ₹ zero and ₹ 300,000, you don't pay any income tax.

0- 3 lakh - Nil: If your annual income is between zero and 300,000, you don't pay any income tax. ₹ 3-7 lakh - 5%: If your income is between ₹ 300,001 and ₹ 700,000, you pay 5% tax on the amount exceeding ₹ 300,000.

3-7 lakh - 5%: If your income is between 300,001 and 700,000, you pay 5% tax on the amount exceeding 300,000. ₹ 7-10 lakh - 10%: If your income is between ₹ 700,001 and ₹ 1,000,000, you pay 10% tax on the amount exceeding ₹ 700,000.

7-10 lakh - 10%: If your income is between 700,001 and 1,000,000, you pay 10% tax on the amount exceeding 700,000. ₹ 10-12 lakh - 15%: If your income is between ₹ 1,000,001 and ₹ 1,200,000, you pay 15% tax on the amount exceeding ₹ 1,000,000.

10-12 lakh - 15%: If your income is between 1,000,001 and 1,200,000, you pay 15% tax on the amount exceeding 1,000,000. 12-15 lakh - 20%: If your income is between ₹ 1,200,001 and ₹ 1,500,000, you pay 20% tax on the amount exceeding ₹ 1,200,000.

1,200,001 and 1,500,000, you pay 20% tax on the amount exceeding 1,200,000. Above ₹ 15 lakh - 30%: If your income is above ₹ 1,500,000, you pay 30% tax on the amount exceeding ₹ 1,500,000. 2) Special tax slabs for senior citizens under the new regime The new tax slabs are uniform for all taxpayers, regardless of age. "However, the government should introduce a differentiated tax system under the new regime, particularly for senior citizens. For example, senior citizens (aged 60 and above) could be given a higher exemption limit or lower tax rates, making the tax system more favourable for them," said Balwant Jain.

In the old tax regime, the basic exemption limit for senior citizens was ₹3 lakh; for super senior citizens, it was ₹5 lakh.

3) Standard deduction There is also talk of increasing the standard deduction for salaried individuals. Salaried employees and pensioners' standard deduction is a flat deduction of Rs. 50,000 under the old tax regime and ₹75,000 under the new tax regime on their taxable income, regardless of their income.

Balwant Jain has recommended that the standard deduction be linked to a particular proportion of an individual's income, with a maximum cap of ₹1 lakh, regardless of the tax system chosen. This would enable salary-based adjustments to the standard deduction, giving higher earners more support.

4) Import duty on gold The government might increase the import duty on gold to address concerns about the trade deficit and reduce excessive imports.

"Domestically, there are concerns that the Indian government might increase the import duty on gold in the upcoming Union Budget to curb gold imports and address the trade deficit. Such a move could lead to price adjustments and potential divergence from international markets," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet.

India currently imposes a 6% import tax on gold. The import tax on gold was significantly lowered from 15% to 6% in the Union Budget 2024. This cut was implemented on July 24, 2024.

5) Section 80 C deduction The Section 80C deduction limit, which has seen minimal increases over the years, is a topic of discussion among tax experts. In 2003, the maximum deduction under Section 80C was ₹1 lakh. In 2014, the limit was increased to ₹1.5 lakh to provide some relief, but this increase has not been sufficient to keep pace with inflation.

"With the rising cost of living and the increasing financial burden on taxpayers, the Section 80C limit should be raised further, and it could be increased to ₹3.5 lakh to better align with the current economic conditions," added Jain.

Income tax benefit for home loan EMIs He added that housing loan interest deductions should not be combined under Section 80C but should be given a separate, higher deduction limit.

They are included under Section 80C cap of ₹1.5 lakh, which includes other deductions for investments like PPF, ELSS, and life insurance premiums.

