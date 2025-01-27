Here's how Budget 2025 can increase the number of insured Indians and fund infra goals
Summary
- In the upcoming Budget, the government should look at accelerating its support to the insurance sector with some key announcements that could help achieve the goal of ‘insurance for all’ by 2047.
For India to ensure consistent economic growth and achieve its ambitious target of becoming the third-largest economy by 2027, it needs robust financial systems in which the insurance sector plays a critical role. The sector’s development is crucial to bridging protection gaps, enhancing financial resilience, and driving sustainable growth towards Amrit Kaal.