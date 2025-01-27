Catastrophic events can cause severe hardships in various dimensions of life, impacting individuals financially, physically and socially. To address this issue, the government could provide a separate limit for deduction up to ₹25,000 paid for property insurance. Alternatively, it could consider directing the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to make home insurance compulsory for homeowners when buying the property.

Currently, for policies with premiums beyond ₹5 lakh, the maturity proceeds are treated as part of the individual's income and taxed at the applicable rate. The government could look at changing this by introducing long-term capital gains taxability for all high-value traditional life insurance plans (with an annual premium of more than ₹5 lakh).

This would bring in uniformity and tax efficiency for insurance customers, making life insurance products competitive with other financial products and providing a reliable source of capital to fund India’s infrastructure needs.