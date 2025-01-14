What home-loan borrowers hope to see in the Budget 2025
Summary
- Persistent challenges such as high interest rates, affordability gaps, and liquidity constraints continue to affect homebuyers.
The importance of the housing sector to India's gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be overstated. The major employment generator is expected to contribute 13% to the national GDP. With the Union budget being around the corner and the emphasis that the current dispensation is laying on the real estate sector, there is a lot of hope and anticipation around reforms and incentives, which will ease homebuyers' financial burden and catalyze home ownership.