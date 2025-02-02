"The taxpayer alleged that the (income tax) department has unilaterally prohibited, taxpayer from claiming rebate on special income, by way of changes in the ITR utility itself. The Bombay High Court directed the tax department in a very recent ruling dated 24 January 2025 to allow the taxpayer from claiming the rebate. The government has now reiterated its stand and have mentioned that rebate under section 87-A will not be available on income which is chargeable at special rate. So, essentially, short term capital gain on assets (other than listed securities) will only be eligible for rebate as it is taxed at the normal slab rates," he said.