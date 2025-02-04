Money
All income groups got a little something from the Budget
SummaryThe Budget 2025 brings major tax relief for the middle class, making the new tax regime more attractive. From higher exemptions to simplified compliance, the reforms aim to boost savings, investment, and spending.
The Union Budget 2025 aimed to put more money in the hands of every income group—whether salaried professionals, gig workers, rental income earners, or senior citizens—by tweaking tax slabs, deductions, and exemptions.
