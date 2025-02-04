All income groups got a little something from the Budget

Individuals engaged in eligible business under the presumptive scheme of taxation u/s 44AD of the Income Tax Act can reduce their tax liability to zero, if their gross receipts from such business is upto ₹1.5 crores. As per section 44AD, they need to declare 8% of their business receipts as their taxable income. So, by declaring 8% of their business receipts of ₹1.5 crores, viz. ₹12 lakh as their income u/s 44AD and thereafter claiming rebate u/s 87A, they can reduce their tax liability to zero.