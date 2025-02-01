Budget 2025: Was this a death knell for the old tax regime?

With income tax rates becoming even more attractive under the new tax regime, will the old tax regime become completely irrelevant from the next financial year

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published1 Feb 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new tax slab rates on Saturday. (Mint)

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the revision of tax slabs for taxpayers under the new tax regime. This has, undoubtedly, made the new tax regime even more attractive for the taxpayers.

Does this mean that today's Budget rang a death knell for the old tax regime? Let us understand whether the old tax regime will remain relevant, and if yes then for how long. The tax slab rates under the old tax regime are as follows:

Slab                             Tax
0-2.5 lakhNIL
2.5 to 5 lakh5%
5 lakh to 10 lakh 20%
Above 10 lakh 30%

Now imagine someone who earns 12 lakh is entitled to claim a rebate of upto 60,000 in the new tax regime thereby saving himself from paying any tax at while, whereas in the old regime, he will fall in the highest tax bracket of 30 percent.

Advertisement

Under the old tax regime, maximum rebate that one can claim is 12,500 – which can be claimed by the taxpayers earning upto 5 lakh.

Maximum rebate allowed

Old Tax RegimeNew Tax Regime
12,50060,000

The gap has widened between the two regimes in standard deduction as well. While old tax regime offers maximum standard deduction of 50,000, the new tax regime will now offer 75,000.

From optional to default

The government's inclination, if not intent, towards the new tax regime became profoundly evident when this was announced as the default regime in FY 2023-24. To make it worse, taxpayers who have a business or professional income are not even allowed to switch to old tax regime every year.

Advertisement
Also Read | Income Tax Return: Why opting for the old tax regime may make sense for you

Once they switch back to the new regime two times, they won't be able to switch to the old tax regime again in future. However, individuals who have non-business income can switch between old and new regimes every year.

New income tax

Within a week's time, government will introduce new income tax law which – while being simpler and easier to understand – will carry half of the present law, FM Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out today.

And today's changes – including a push for the new tax regime – are expected to align with the new tax law. In fact, some are also of the view that today's Budget has done somewhat more than just setting the tone for the new income tax law. Was there an implicit message that the old tax regime will soon be history? 

Advertisement

Click here for all personal finance stories.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2025: Was this a death knell for the old tax regime?
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 10:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget