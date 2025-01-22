Budget 2025 wishlist: Parity between debt and equity taxation

As discussed in the Mint article published on 30 September 2024, bank deposits and MFs are cogs of the same wheel. Bank deposits are counted at face value. In MFs, NAV is calculated every day at market prices. NAV goes up, along with the growth of the price of the underlying stocks. When the market is in a bull phase, MF AUM grows at a commensurate pace. While there is no exact data to bifurcate MF AUM growth between fresh investments and mark-to-market (MTM) related uptick, we can form a perspective. The ballpark estimate is, in equity funds, approximately one-fourth, or at least less than one-third, is fresh cash. The rest is market price appreciation over the last few years. In debt funds, AUM is approximately ₹20 trillion, which is 9% of bank deposits.