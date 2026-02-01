Budget 2026 Income Tax announcements: What do taxpayers get this year? Did FM Sitharaman slash rates?

Budget 2026 income tax announcements: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, 1 February, announced the Union Budget 2026 — a speech that taxpayers had been waiting for since weeks. However, to their disappointment this year, Budget 2026 did not allow any relief for taxpayers in terms of slashing income tax or changing the income tax slabs.

Salaried taxpayers and the middle class citizens of India were expecting major income tax announcements after the relief that FM Sitharaman announced last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget on Sunday, 1 February, announcing major reforms for various sectors of India.

On the direct taxes front, FM Sitharaman said he Income Tax Act, 2025 will be implemented from April 1 and rules and tax returns forms will be notified shortly.

However, she did not announce any change in income tax rates, standard deduction, or tax slabs for the new regime.

“Budget 2026 continues the shift away from headline tax cuts towards improving how the income-tax system works. Personal tax slabs remain unchanged, with the new tax regime exempting income up to ₹4 lakh and applying gradual slab rates thereafter, culminating in a 30% rate beyond ₹24 lakh,” said CA Sakchi Jain in a statement to Livemint.

Revised ITR deadline extended Budget 2026 did not forego all announcements related to income tax. Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Sunday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that taxpayers will now be able to file income tax returns (ITR) till 31 March of the relevant assessment year instead of the current deadline of 31 December.

“I propose to extend time available for revising returns from 31 December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee,” FM Sitharaman said.

She further proposed to stagger the timeline for filing of ITRs by taxpayers. “Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed time till 31st August,” the FM said.

Income Tax Act, 2025 announcements Making her Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the details pertaining to the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will be implied on April 1, will be notified soon.

“This (direct tax code) was completed in record time and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from first April 2026. The simplified income tax rules and forms will be notified shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with its requirements,” she said.