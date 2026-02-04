Budget 2026 tax changes: TCS norms, revised return deadline extension — 5 reliefs for taxpayers from 1 April

Budget 2026 Income Tax update: Budget 2026, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, did not announce any measure to change the income tax slabs or slash income tax any further under the new tax regime. However, this year's Union Budget focuses on a set of targeted changes that that will be beneficial to individual and salaried taxpayers.

Rather than extending broad-based tax cuts, Budget 2026 eases compliance requirements, rationalises TCS and offers relief on motor accident compensation thus benefitting middle class and salaried taxpayers as a whole.

Here are some Budget tax changes that will bring relief to individual and salaried taxpayers from 1 April.

Revised ITR filing deadline extended Budget 2026 makes a provision for taxpayers to file their revised ITRs beyond 31 December. Under Section 263(5) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, taxpayers can file revised returns to correct omissions or mistakes in the original ITRs.

This deadline was previously limited to 31 December of the relevant assessment year. From 1 April, taxpayers will be able to file their revised returns till 31 March. However, they will have to pay a nominal fee if they miss the 31 December deadline.

Overseas travel to cost less The Budget has reduced the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate on the sale of overseas tour programme packages. The TCS rate on overseas tour packages has been reduced from the current 5% and 20% to 2%. The TCS rate cut has been done without any stipulation of amount.

As a result, overseas travel through tour packages, will see a reduction in upfront costs and simplify travel for tourists.

TCS rationalised on education and healthcare Budget 2026 also reduced the TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Under the new rule, the TCS rate for such purposes has been reduced from the current 5% to 2%. However, the ₹10 lakh threshold still remains.

For remittances under LRS for other purposes, including investments, overseas spending and more, the TCS rate remains 20% on amounts above ₹10 lakh.

Interest on motor accident compensation made tax-free Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech proposed a tax exemption on awards given by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

“In order to alleviate sufferings of victims of such accident and their family, which may cause extreme hardship to the aggrieved person and family, it is proposed to amend the said Schedule to provide exemption to an individual or his legal heir, on any income in the nature of interest under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the Budget document reads.

The Budget document says these changes will come into effect from 1 April.

No interest on income tax penalty during appeal period Budget 2026 relaxes compliance norms for taxpayers, as it notes that there will be no interest liability on taxpayers on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before first appellate authority, irrespective of outcome.