Budget 2026: What it will take to make India’s new tax law work
With the Income Tax Act, 2025, set to kick in from 1 April, the upcoming Budget must prioritize compliance, clarity and credibility over further tax rate cuts.
Budget 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment. With the Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from 1 April 2026, this year’s Budget should focus less on headline-grabbing tax rate changes and more on ensuring a smooth transition to the new law. The emphasis is likely to be on ease of compliance, digital readiness, and the overall taxpayer experience, so that the law moves seamlessly from statute to practice.