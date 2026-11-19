Stock market investors and bondholders might see changes in how their investments are treated by the tax authorities and taxed if the government considers capital market reforms in Budget 2027.

A possible reduction in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and tax relief on corporate bond interest are among the measures that can help improve post-tax returns and even encourage and boost greater retail participation in financial markets.

Chartered Accountant Suresh Surana believes both measures are vital and merit consideration as part of the government's broader review of capital market taxation. This is because the objective of the reforms should be to bring constructive changes in how equity market-linked investments are taxed.

Will the Budget 2027 bring a reduction in STT for stock market investors? Explaining in detail why investors could benefit from an STT reduction, Surana said, “There is a reasonable case for rationalising STT since it increases transaction costs and is levied irrespective of whether an investor ultimately earns a profit or incurs a loss.”

He further added that “a reduction of STT can hence result in improving market liquidity, support investor sentiment and enhance the competitiveness of Indian markets, particularly when industry bodies are seeking strategic measures and steps to address foreign portfolio investor outflows. However, complete abolition may be less likely because of the revenue implications and the need to discourage excessive short-term speculation”.

"The more practical outcome may be a balanced reduction in STT and carefully targeted bond-tax relief rather than complete abolition or a blanket exemption," Surana pointed out.

Will bondholders get tax relief in Budget 2027? The taxation of corporate bond interest might be another crucial area where investors could anticipate some relief. Currently, the interest earned on corporate bonds is generally taxed at the investor’s applicable income-tax slab. This can significantly bring down post-tax returns, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets.

Surana touched upon this aspect, stating, "The government could examine a concessional tax rate on corporate bond interest or some form of targeted relief for domestic retail and long-term investors."

According to him, such meaningful changes, if introduced, could result in broadening the investor base, channel in more household savings into debt instruments and even provide Indian business houses and companies with an additional source of long-term funding.

Currently, capital gains taxation also differs depending on the nature and listing status of bonds. The qualifying long-term gains on listed corporate bonds are taxed at 12.5% without indexation, whereas short-term gains are taxed at applicable slab rates. The gains for unlisted bonds and debentures are generally treated as short-term, irrespective of the holding period.

Surana also cautioned that the government would need to balance market-development objectives against fiscal costs and ensure that they maintain reasonable tax neutrality across equity, debt and other forms of investments.

Explaining this, he mentioned, "Both measures merit consideration, but their eventual adoption would depend on an assessment of the expected market benefits, revenue implications and consistency of treatment across investors and asset classes.”

For aspiring investors and current market participants, STT rationalisation and targeted bond-tax relief are expectations worth paying attention to in Budget 2027; still, for now, neither should be treated as a confirmed policy decision or an assured change until the government makes an official announcement.