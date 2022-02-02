Budget bans bonus stripping of shares, units of Reit, InvIT

In the above case, say X sold 500 number of units within 9 months from record date, the loss incurred, therefore, ( ₹25,000 in this case) will be ignored for taxation purpose. However, the amount of loss so ignored will be considered as the cost of acquisition of the units that investor continues to hold. Here, ₹25,000 will be the cost of acquisition of the 500 bonus units that X hold to sell at later date.