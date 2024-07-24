Budget deals capital gains tax blow to investors

The big shock, however, lies in the complete elimination of indexation of cost for all other long-term capital assets, which include unlisted shares, immoveable property, gold, overseas shares and units, etc. The indexation benefit allowed asset owners to adjust purchase price for inflation, lowering tax liability. The reduction in rate on such capital gains from 20% to 12.5%, reduction of holding period of all assets to 24 months to qualify as long-term assets, and increase in the exemption limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh are extremely poor substitutes for elimination of this cost indexation benefit, which was quite significant. There would be many cases where cost indexation resulted in no taxable gains or minimal gains, and 20% tax on that would have been negligible. The tax now on the entire gains at the lower rate of 12.5% would be far higher.