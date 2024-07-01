Budget may hike tax on F&O trading. Here's what it could mean
Summary
- The finance ministry may classify profits from F&O trades under income from speculative business
- Budget may announce a higher tax rate of 30% to profits from derivatives trade
The finance ministry plans to impose higher taxes on futures & options (F&O) transactions in the upcoming Union Budget, as per recent reports. Proposed changes include reclassifying these transactions as ‘speculative income’ from ‘non-speculative business income’ and potentially introducing TDS on them. This news has unsettled the trader community. Let us understand why.