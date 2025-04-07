Money
Want a budget vacation in New Zealand? This couple's hacks may help
Shipra Singh 6 min read 07 Apr 2025, 12:31 PM IST
- This Mumbai-based couple has some cost-saving hacks that helped them save money on car rental, meals, and activities during their honeymoon in New Zealand.
NEW DELHI : How do you plan a budget international vacation? Pick a destination with affordable flight options, book alternative lodgings at hotels, utilize public transport, and shortlist free or low-cost activities. One holiday destination that ticks very few boxes on this checklist is New Zealand.
