A New Zealand visa also requires more documents than Schengen. Apart from the regular documents like payslips, income-tax returns, bank account statements, we also attached a no-objection certificate (NOC) from both sets of parents, apart from an employer NOC. There was a requirement to submit property proofs as well. I was in Gurugram, living in my parents’ house so I submitted its papers. Kriti lived in Mumbai in a rented flat, so she attached the rent agreement. The visa cost was about ₹13,500 per person, among the most expensive, I would say.