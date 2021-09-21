I have booked a flat in a residential project in Kolkata. All original deeds and documents related to the project are deposited with a private bank that is financing the project. Meanwhile, I applied for a home loan in a PSU bank. The bank-empanelled lawyer gave a legal opinion that said original deeds and documents could not be verified as they were in the custody of the private bank. The PSU bank does not agree to sanction a loan without verifying the original documents. The project is HIRA-registered. Please advise me on the next course of action.

—Name withheld on request

There are two options in resolving this technical issue: The first is, you can request the developer to arrange for verification of the original deeds deposited with the private bank to be shown and verified by an employee of your PSU bank; the second is, you can request the developer to procure a letter from the private bank, confirming the photocopies of the original deeds and documents so deposited with that bank. However, you will first have to confirm whether the PSU bank will accept such a letter of confirmation from the private bank to process your loan further.

My father has had a shop on lease for 99 years in Faridabad, Haryana. We want to get it registered in his name as he holds the power of attorney (PoA). How can we do that?

—Pulkit Ahuja

Based on the limited facts given, if your father is the lessee of the shop, we understand that a rightful lease deed is executed in his favour from the owners of the property and the PoA in favour of your father is registered. On the basis of the PoA, the lease deed can be registered before the concerned sub-registrar of assurances. You will require to pay the applicable stamp duty as per the applicable state law and registration charges.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

