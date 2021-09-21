Builder can help you verify loan documents

There are two options in resolving this technical issue: The first is, you can request the developer to arrange for verification of the original deeds deposited with the private bank to be shown and verified by an employee of your PSU bank; the second is, you can request the developer to procure a letter from the private bank, confirming the photocopies of the original deeds and documents so deposited with that bank. However, you will first have to confirm whether the PSU bank will accept such a letter of confirmation from the private bank to process your loan further.

