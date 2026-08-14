Builder delaying flat possession? What homebuyers can do under RERA and consumer protection law

Delayed possession is one of the most common grievances faced by homebuyers, often forcing them to wait years beyond the promised delivery date. This may become a financial burden for the homebuyer, especially if they are paying home loan EMIs while continuing to live in a rented house and paying rent.
If such a thing happens, you can still receive help. Homebuyers can explore several legal and financial options under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). Through the below mentioned steps, an aggrieved homebuyer may be able to seek a refund, claim interest for the delay, or pursue compensation depending on the facts of the case.
If a homebuyer is facing delayed possession, they can take the following steps to protect their legal rights:
If the possession is delayed beyond the promised date in the agreement, the homebuyer has the right to seek a refund of the amount paid, along with applicable interest penalty, according to a report by RERA Filing.
A buyer who chooses to wait for the possession instead of seeking a refund can claim interest for the period of delay. This interest is generally calculated at the rate prescribed by RERA, which could be around 2% above the lending rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the report stated.
In cases, where the possession is delayed for a longer period of time, usually 6 months or more, the homebuyer has the right to terminate the agreement with the developer and claim a full refund of the paid amount along with compensation. The builder must refund the amount within 45 days and if they fail to do so, then additional penalties will be applicable.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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