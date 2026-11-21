You work hard, save money, and take a home loan to buy your dream home. But what happens if the builder fails to provide the documents needed for the bank to release your sanctioned loan and then cancels your flat allotment over non-payment? A recent Noida couple's case has brought this issue into focus.

The district consumer commission has ruled in favour of the homebuyers and directed the builder to hand over possession of the flat. Here's what happened in the case and what the ruling means for homebuyers.

How did the dispute arise? According to a Times of India report, the dispute involved Manoj Kumar Bhrigu and his wife, Niranjana Sharma, who had booked a 1,595 sq ft apartment in a project developed by JSS Buildcon Pvt Ltd for ₹77.35 lakh.

The couple paid ₹1 lakh through cheque on 7 July 2023, followed by another ₹6.5 lakh on 28 July, taking their total initial payment to ₹7.5 lakh. Under the builder-buyer agreement, they had agreed to clear the remaining amount in one lump sum through a home loan instead of paying in instalments.

They approached the Central Bank of India's Shalimar Bagh branch in Delhi for a ₹64 lakh home loan. The loan arrangement was processed on 27 September 2023, through a tripartite agreement involving the buyers, the builder and the bank.

A tripartite agreement is a three-party arrangement that sets out the respective responsibilities of the homebuyer, builder and lender. It is commonly used to finance the purchase of under-construction properties, particularly when the sale deed has not yet been registered in the buyer's name.

On 24 November, the bank informed the developer through email that the loan had been approved and requested two documents required to release the funds. However, the builder allegedly did not provide the paperwork despite repeated reminders from the bank and the buyers.

With the loan amount still awaiting disbursal, the builder cancelled the flat allotment, citing non-payment of the outstanding amount.

The couple challenged the decision during a meeting with the developer on 25 April 2024. They also sent a legal notice on 30 April, but received no response. They subsequently approached the consumer commission on 22 June 2024.

What did the consumer commission rule? The commission found that the couple had paid ₹7.5 lakh and that the loan could not be released because the builder had failed to submit the documents sought by the bank. It held that this amounted to an unfair trade practice and that cancelling the allotment on grounds of non-payment constituted deficiency in service.

The order was passed ex parte on 7 November 2026, by Commission President Anil Kumar Pundir and Member Anju Sharma, as the builder and its directors did not respond to the complaint or appear in the proceedings.

The Commission directed JSS Buildcon and its directors, Pratosh Kumar Sharma and Ankit Sharma, to hand over possession within 30 days of receiving the remaining payment as per the builder-buyer agreement. They must also pay ₹5,000 towards litigation costs.

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