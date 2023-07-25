How can I build a corpus of ₹2 cr within the next 7 years?1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
To accumulate ₹2 crore in 7 years, you need to invest ₹1.33 lakh per month or ₹1.2 lakh per month, if we assume returns of 10% p.a. and 12% p.a., respectively.
I am a 31-year old IT professional with a monthly take-home salary of ₹1.9 lakh, I am currently focused on building a corpus of ₹2 crore within the next 7 years. My spouse and I plan to delay having children for another 2 years. My current investments are: ₹13 lakh in mutual funds (MFs), ₹8 lakh in stocks, ₹5 lakh in fixed deposits and about ₹2 lakh of additional savings.
