How can I build a corpus of 2 cr within the next 7 years?

To accumulate ₹2 crore in 7 years, you need to invest ₹1.33 lakh per month or ₹1.2 lakh per month, if we assume returns of 10% p.a. and 12% p.a., respectively. It is also assumed that your existing ₹21 lakh ( ₹13 lakh in MFs and ₹8 lakh in equity) are invested for the same goal. You will have to increase your existing investment of ₹89,000 per month to build a corpus of ₹2 crore. If you increase your SIP amount by 12% every year, then you will be able to achieve your goals as well. This can be a good strategy as you can plan your future investments at the same time keep increasing SIPs as you grow in your career as well.

