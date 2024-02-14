Building a better credit history can lead to better credit products and terms in the future, says Yogi Sadana of Zype
Growth in the fintech ecosystem is already bridging the gap between demand and supply for unmet credit needs, especially in the near prime and medium value loan segments, and it will continue to do so in the future.
The most important thing that a borrower must do is verify whether the loan app that they decide to borrow from is partnered with an RBI-registered NBFC or bank, says Yogi Sadana, Founder and CEO, Zype.
