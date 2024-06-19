Building a retirement corpus: Strategies for a secure future
How to optimize your investment portfolio to meet your children's education goals, and plan for your sunset years
I am 40 years old, with two kids and a diverse investment portfolio. My assets include ₹52 lakh in EPF, ₹18 lakh in PPF, ₹2.85 crore in mutual funds, ₹80 lakh in equities, and ₹20 lakh in NPS. My monthly income is ₹3 lakh, with expenses of ₹1.5 lakh, and I invest ₹1 lakh monthly in small-, mid-, and large-cap index funds. My spouse owns a house worth ₹3 crore. In 8-10 years, I plan to spend ₹3 crore on my children's international schooling. How can I optimize my investment portfolio and plan for a comfortable retirement? What corpus should I aim for to ensure a secure future
—Name withheld on request