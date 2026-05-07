Building an emergency fund? Here's where you can invest for quick access to funds and optimal returns

When financial planning it is key to have an earmarked investment for emergency or “rainy” days, i.e. money set aside for unexpected situations. The key here is to keep your emergency fund separated from your regular savings to protect it from sudden withdrawals such as job loss or an expensive medical bill.
The aim of your emergency fund is to help tide over sudden needs without taking loans or borrowing. It helps build flexibility to handle an unexpected turn of events without putting immediate stress on your day-to-day finances.
The thumb rule to deal with situations without immediately acquiring debt is collecting equivalent of three to six months of expenses, suggests Clear Tax. It added that for those in more unstable income situation i.e. freelancers, those with dependents, medical conditions etc., the savings should swell to cover 6-12 months of expenses.
Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik in a post on social media platform X, shared some ways to build your corpus:
For example, if your monthly spend is ₹25,000 for six months that works out to ₹1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from ₹500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability. However, the key is to consistent and habitual.
Your emergency fund should be separated from the accounts you use for daily expenses. There should be a minor barrier so that it's not too easy to reach for daily use; but liquid enough to access when required.
Clear Tax suggests options that make optimal returns while remaining accessible and safe. For this, it suggests the fund being split across two types of investments, as follows:
|Investment Option
|Access Time
|Risk Level
|Returns (Approx.)
|Best Use Case
|Savings Account
|Instant
|None
|2.5%-4%
|For immediate liquidity (1–2 months’ expenses)
|Sweep-in FD
|Within 1 day
|Very Low
|5%-6.5%
|Slightly better returns than savings
|Liquid Mutual Funds
|T+1 (next day)
|Low
|4%-7%
|For the bulk of the emergency fund
|Overnight Funds
|T+1
|Near Zero
|3%-5%
|For ultra-conservative investors
|Auto-Sweep Account
|Instant (partial)
|Very Low
|4%-6%
|For salaried individuals who want automation
|Source: Clear Tax
Ideally, when it comes to emergency or rainy-day fund, you should stay away from investing in volatile assets such as penny stocks or risky equities, which can fluctuate significantly in the short term. While they may be high risk-high return options, these are not suitable for emergency purpose.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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