Building an emergency fund? Here's where you can invest for quick access to funds and optimal returns

An emergency fund should be easily accessible and low-risk. You will have to allocate your funds such that they can be liquidated for immediate needs while giving optimal returns without compromising safety.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 May 2026, 11:31 PM IST
An emergency fund should be easily accessible and low risk so that it can be liquidated quickly for immediate needs, while giving optimal returns without compromising safety.
An emergency fund should be easily accessible and low risk so that it can be liquidated quickly for immediate needs, while giving optimal returns without compromising safety. (Illustration / File )

When financial planning it is key to have an earmarked investment for emergency or “rainy” days, i.e. money set aside for unexpected situations. The key here is to keep your emergency fund separated from your regular savings to protect it from sudden withdrawals such as job loss or an expensive medical bill.

The aim of your emergency fund is to help tide over sudden needs without taking loans or borrowing. It helps build flexibility to handle an unexpected turn of events without putting immediate stress on your day-to-day finances.

How much emergency fund should I have?

The thumb rule to deal with situations without immediately acquiring debt is collecting equivalent of three to six months of expenses, suggests Clear Tax. It added that for those in more unstable income situation i.e. freelancers, those with dependents, medical conditions etc., the savings should swell to cover 6-12 months of expenses.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: DA for Pensioners — Who is eligible, how does it work?

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik in a post on social media platform X, shared some ways to build your corpus:

  • Cut every non-essential expense for two months and save one month worth of expenses as a “mini fund”.
  • Automate deductions for fixed deposits or SIPs.
  • Every bonus, tax refund, or side-hustle inflow should go directly towards the emergency fund till you hit your target.

Here's how to calculate my emergency fund…

  • List all your non-negotiable monthly expenses, including EMI, electricity, food and groceries expenses, home loan, internet bill, insurance premiums, loan repayments, school fees, transportation expenses, and water bill.
  • This total should be multiplied by 3x or 6x in increments, as you reach your goal.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to calculate corpus needed to retire in Kodaikanal by 55…
  • Further, if you are on unstable income, the expenses total should be multiplied by 6x to 12x, as you reach each goal.
  • It is advisable to take stock of your expenses every few months to keep a track of how much you are spending and if the fund total meets calculations.

For example, if your monthly spend is 25,000 for six months that works out to 1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from 500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability. However, the key is to consistent and habitual.

Where should I invest to build my emergency fund?

Your emergency fund should be separated from the accounts you use for daily expenses. There should be a minor barrier so that it's not too easy to reach for daily use; but liquid enough to access when required.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to plan a monthly budget at ₹12 lakh CTC, for retirement by 55

Clear Tax suggests options that make optimal returns while remaining accessible and safe. For this, it suggests the fund being split across two types of investments, as follows:

  • Immediate Access: This should comprise between 30-40% of your emergency fund and be kept in immediate outreach options such as savings account or bank fixed deposits (FDs).
  • Short-Term Buffer: This should comprise between 60-70% of your emergency fund and be invested in low-risk debt options like liquid or overnight mutual funds for better returns without sacrificing safety, it advised.

Also Read | Don't take advice from influencers, Retirement corpus of ₹2-3cr ‘strong number’

Emergency fund: Factors and options to consider

Investment OptionAccess TimeRisk LevelReturns (Approx.)Best Use Case
Savings AccountInstantNone2.5%-4%For immediate liquidity (1–2 months’ expenses)
Sweep-in FDWithin 1 dayVery Low5%-6.5%Slightly better returns than savings
Liquid Mutual FundsT+1 (next day)Low4%-7%For the bulk of the emergency fund
Overnight FundsT+1Near Zero3%-5%For ultra-conservative investors
Auto-Sweep AccountInstant (partial)Very Low4%-6%For salaried individuals who want automation
Source: Clear Tax

Ideally, when it comes to emergency or rainy-day fund, you should stay away from investing in volatile assets such as penny stocks or risky equities, which can fluctuate significantly in the short term. While they may be high risk-high return options, these are not suitable for emergency purpose.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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