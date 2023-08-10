How fixed income investments can help build wealth over the long term3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:37 PM IST
In India, fixed income investments account for approximately 70% of all investment assets, indicating their widespread popularity and importance in financial planning and their benefits.
Building long-term wealth is a goal shared by many individuals seeking financial stability and security. Although equities and other high-risk assets frequently dominate discussions on investment strategies, it is essential not to overlook the significance of fixed income investments in maintaining a well-balanced portfolio. They provide a steady stream of income, capital preservation, and predictability that can complement higher-risk assets and contribute to long-term wealth creation.